Apple overtakes Nvidia as world's most valuable company: What changed

Apple has surpassed the American chip-maker Nvidia to become the most valuable company in the world, marking a major shift in investors' interest in AI technology heavyweights.

Nvidia’s stocks declined 3.5%, pushing it to the 2nd place on Wall Street’s list of top companies. Apple is currently valued at $4.88 trillion while Nvidia lags behind with $4.86 trillion.

Nvidia has been a longtime beneficiary of AI’s prominence; however, things have now changed as experts believe that Apple is better positioned to monetize AI via services, ecosystem lock-in and hardware upgrades.

Head of Investment at BRI Wealth Management Toni Meadows said, “The re-rating reflects confidence in earnings durability rather than speculative AI upside.”

The latest upside in the market value comes at a time when the technology giant is preparing for a major leadership transition. Longtime CEO Tim Cook is set to cede his role to hardware veteran John Ternus in September.

However, it is not a permanent position. Nvidia was the only company in the world to have surpassed $5 trillion market valuation in October last year and if investor sentiment shift, it can still manage to get to the top once again.

Analysts also point to increasing competition in the semiconductor industry, including from companies such as Micron and SK Hynix.