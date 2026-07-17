Messi bathing baby Yamal photo explained: What’s behind ‘19 year’ controversy

A 19-year-old photograph of Lionel Messi bathing an infant Lamine Yamal has become the centre of a viral controversy just days before Argentina and Spain face off in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19.

The image was captured in December 2007 during a UNICEF charity shoot in which a 20-year-old Messi cradled a baby who would later become Spain’s teenage sensation.

Apart from nostalgia, the photo also draws attention online due to an eerie string of “19” coincidences that has fans questioning whether football destiny is written in the numbers.

Photo’s origin

The photo was taken when the families won the chance to meet Barcelona’s first-team players through a raffle. Yamal’s family was among the winners, and photographer Joan Monfort captured the moment of young Messi bathing a baby just months old.

The photo remained largely forgotten until Yamal’s mother shared it on Instagram in July 2024.

The ‘19’ controversy explained

The photo also sparked a viral controversy where netizens have connected a series of numerical coincidences that seem almost too perfect to ignore. First, Messi was 20 in that photo, and now he is 30. The age difference is “19” years. Moreover, Lamine Yamal is now 19 years old; Yamal wears the No. 19 jersey for Spain.

The photo was taken in 2007, which was 19 years ago and Messi wore the No. 19 jersey for Barcelona in 20018, and finally the World Cup final is going to take place on July 19, 2026.

This mathematical alignment was also discussed on The Jimmy Fallon show, where he joked that the tournament was “scripted.”

Yamal claims that he did not even know that this picture ever existed until he heard the story from his father. From there, he embraced the story and realised how surreal it is to confront the man who once held him as an infant.

“I didn’t know about the photo until my father showed me. It’s crazy how life works,” Yamal said.