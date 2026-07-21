Suki Waterhouse pranks Robert Pattinson: 'You called me brother?'

Suki Waterhouse recently caught fiancé Robert Pattinson completely off guard with a prank call.

The singer-songwriter and actress appeared in a lighthearted segment where she phone called the Twilight star to share a surprising piece of "news."

After greeting him affectionately, Pattinson asked in confusion, "You called me brother?" prompting Waterhouse to immediately clarify, "No, I said my angel."

The conversation took an even funnier turn when the Good Looking singer claimed she had been offered the chance to host Netflix's hit dating series Love Is Blind.

The Odyssey actor initially struggled to remember the show before his longtime partner helped him recalling its premise, saying, "We watched it a while ago and they're like, 'Oh, you're my type, you're my type.'"

She then doubled down on the prank, insisting the offer was genuine and explaining why she thought it was an intriguing opportunity. "It's quite a sociological experiment that's actually quite beautiful in lots of ways," she told him.

The Devil I Know songstress didn't stop there. She went on to claim producers had suggested the couple could co-host the series together, a suggestion that visibly shocked Pattinson.

"Don't you think it would be quite good for us?" Waterhouse asked.

Clearly unconvinced, Pattinson responded, "Are you joking? This whole thing is a joke."

Once the prank was revealed, Waterhouse laughed at his reaction, teasing that he had briefly believed the story before complimenting him for being supportive.

Waterhouse and Pattinson, who welcomed their first child together in 2024, have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight but occasionally delight fans by sharing candid, humorous moments from their life together.