Netflix calls back Jennifer Garner, Judy Greer for 13 Going on 30 reboot.

Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer have been spotted filming Netflix's 13 Going on 30 reboot alongside new star Emily Bader, suggesting the pair are set to reprise their original roles more than two decades on.

Set photos published by Just Jared show the trio in costume at a Santa Monica location, with Garner and Greer joining Bader, who takes over the role of Jenna Rink, the teenager magically thrust into her glamorous but chaotic 30-year-old life.

Garner played Jenna in the 2004 original, while Greer starred as her scheming frenemy Lucy "Tom-Tom" Wyman.

Garner, who is also an executive producer on the new film, had hinted at a set visit just days earlier while speaking to Variety, joking, "I'm going to go [and] see if I can bump around and see if they'll put me in somewhere. Maybe I could be in the background of whatever the Thriller scene is."

Based on the new photos, it looks like she was downplaying just how involved she'd end up being. Netflix has yet to confirm the pair are back in their roles, and details of the new film's plot are being kept firmly under wraps.

The reboot is directed by Brett Haley, fresh off the success of Netflix's People We Met On Vacation, also starring Bader, and will see her paired with Logan Lerman, alongside Taylor Zakhar Perez, Jessica Alba, Adeline Rudolph, Taylor Ortega, Tim Meadows and Dan Bucatinsky.

The original film, directed by Gary Winick and co-starring Mark Ruffalo, took $96 million at the box office and became a defining comedy for Millennial audiences.