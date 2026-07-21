Spice Girls’ Mel C shares unseen moments from her wedding day

Melanie C recently gave her fans a special look inside her wedding day after sharing a behind the scenes video which was filled with happy and emotional moments.

The singer married Australian model Chris Dingwall in the beautiful Lake District and the celebrations were full of good wishes and close people.

The video showed Melanie getting ready before the ceremony in a custom Adidas satin robe and matching sliders, both printed with her wedding date.

Later, Mel was seen wearing a stunning dress created by her Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham.

The clips, however, also captured one of the most emotional parts of the day as Melanie spoke during the wedding ceremony.

After saying "I do," the celebration continued with music, dancing and plenty of smiles.

For the evening party, Mel changed into another Adidas outfit with silk trousers, cropped jacket and trainers made especially for her wedding day.

She even wore socks with the word "Bride" on them before joining guests on the dance floor.

The celebration, moreover, also brought together Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner, who all attended the wedding and celebrated with the bride.

Victoria Beckham was the only Spice Girl who could not make it.