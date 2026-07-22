Tom Hiddleston issues surprising warning ahead of 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Tom Hiddleston says there’s one Marvel series fans need to rewatch before Avengers: Doomsday.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never shied away from rewarding devoted viewers and the British heartthrob's latest warning appeared to have confirmed that just how crucial Loki’s story will be when the next blockbuster arrives.

Speaking about the upcoming film, set to hit theaters on December 18, Hiddleston encouraged audiences to revisit Loki, an advice that instantly caught the attention of Marvel fans.

“I would always say, if you haven’t watched it, go and do so. And, if you haven’t watched it before Doomsday, go and watch it again,” The Night Manager actor said, strongly suggesting that the events of the hit series could play a significant role in understanding what lies ahead.

It didn’t take long for social media to run with the idea.

“Fair warning from the man himself: Loki is probably homework for Doomsday,” one fan wrote.

Another joked, “Loki being required homework before Doomsday is very on brand for Marvel,” while a similar reaction read, “Loki being required homework for Doomsday feels very on brand.”

Others were even more convinced that the Disney+ series will be essential viewing.

“If you don’t watch the full Loki series you won’t understand his purpose in the movie tbh so it is compulsory,” one fan commented, echoing a theory shared by many in the fandom.

Of course, not everyone needed convincing. One longtime viewer happily embraced the excuse for another binge-watch, writing, “OK Tom, you got me. I am going to rewatch for 12th time :D.”

Whether Hiddleston, 45, is simply encouraging fans to revisit one of Marvel’s most acclaimed series or subtly hinting at Loki’s importance in Avengers: Doomsday, one thing is clear: many fans are already treating Loki as essential preparation for the MCU’s next major chapter.