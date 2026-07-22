DJ Khaled’s kids crash Jimmy Fallon’s show in adorable surprise

DJ Khaled’s son sneaked onto The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Monday, July 20, episode of Jimmy Fallon’s show took an unexpected turn as the rapper’s two kids, named Asahd Tuck Khaled and Aalam Khaled, steal the spotlight.

The cutest interruption happened as the host was presenting the record producer with his massive, custom-sized Lifetime Legacy Plaque.

Just as he began counting down the 13 albums commemorated on the plaque, the boys walked out onto the Rockefeller Center set, causing the doting father to joyfully shout, "Oh my god! What's up, man? Come on, bud. Say what's up to my uncle Fallon, man.”

“It's my kids. Make some noise for him,” the doting dad, who shared two sons with fiancée Nicole Tucker added.

He made sure to thank his partner and their sons, calling them his biggest inspiration while sharing the spotlight with them.

“Yo, Fallon, as you know, as a father, you know what I'm saying, and big up the mothers and fathers out there, family's everything. And everything is for the family,” the POPSTAR singer stated.

During that exact couch segment, DJ Khaled addressed why his upcoming 14th studio album, Aalam of God, missed its originally scheduled July 17 release date.

He explained that he refuses to rush the record. Khaled noted that every time he records new music, bigger opportunities present themselves to make the album even grander.

Notably, the title Aalam of God is named after his youngest son.

Moreover, while a concrete new release date has not been locked in yet, Khaled promised fans that new single tracks will be dropping in the coming weeks.