Brooklyn Beckham sends clear message with Nicola Peltz romance post

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham are letting their latest Instagram post do all the talking.

Amid ongoing headlines surrounding the Beckham family, the couple shared a playful glimpse into married life–proving they are sticking together in more ways than one.

Reposting Nicola’s close pals story, Brooklyn shared a photo of the pair walking side by side on the same treadmill as she joked, “Yup we do everything together,” followed by a string of heart emojis.

The sweet update arrives weeks after the couple celebrated six years since getting engaged with heartfelt tributes.

“I can’t believe we got engaged 6 years ago today, i feel like i’ve known you my whole life, you’re my best friend and my forever love wrapped in one,” Nicola wrote. “i love you with my whole heart.”

“You’re the kindest man ive ever met and im so happy i get to do life with you. thank you for being the magical you.”

Brooklyn echoed the sentiment, writing, “6 years ago I asked my best friend to marry me x. You are my girl, my beautiful wife, and my whole heart.”

The romantic posts come after Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from Harper Beckham’s birthday celebration and several other Beckham family events, fueling continued speculation about tensions within the famous family.

Earlier this year, Brooklyn publicly claimed, “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” while also alleging, “Brand Beckham comes first.”

His parents have largely avoided discussing the family situation. Victoria Beckham said, “We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be,” while David Beckham called it “a private matter.”

For now, Brooklyn and Nicola appear focused on one message: together, every step of the way.