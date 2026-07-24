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Adam Ramsay's new swimming cap leaves pregnant wife Holly Ramsay emotional

The Oylmpian's sweet gesture was quickly appreciated by his wife, Holly Ramsay

By
Web Desk
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Published July 24, 2026

Holly and Adam tied the knot on December 27, 2025, in a lavish ceremony at the historic Bath Abbey
Holly and Adam tied the knot on December 27, 2025, in a lavish ceremony at the historic Bath Abbey

Adam Ramsay-Peaty has proudly showcased his close bond with his in-laws by debuting his new surname on his swimming cap at the Commonwealth Games.

The three-time Olympic swimming champion used his full name, Adam Ramsay-Peaty, for the first time at a major championship, hoping his new moniker will bring him luck in Glasgow.

The Oylmpian's sweet gesture was quickly appreciated by his wife, Holly Ramsay, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. 

Pregnant Holly shared a photo of Adam wearing the swimming cap on her Instagram Stories, writing: 'So Special.'

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot on December 27, 2025, in a lavish ceremony at the historic Bath Abbey. They announced they were expecting their first child together in June. 

Holly has continued to share baby bump photos with her followers. Last month, she revealed that the couple are expecting a baby girl.

In a heartfelt Father's Day post, Holly said she 'can't wait to see her husband become a girl dad.'

Adam is already father to five-year-old son George, whom he shares with his ex-partner, five, Eirianedd Munro.

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