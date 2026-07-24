'Girls' star Zosia Mamet returns to HBO for 'Industry' last run

Zosia Mamet is heading back to HBO.

The Girls alum has joined the cast of Industry for its fifth and final season, taking on the role of Carmen Dame, described as a fitness influencer turned wellness tech founder and chief executive.

Mamet joins an already stacked ensemble for the British finance drama's send-off, including Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Charlie Heaton and Claire Forlani.

Filming on the eight-episode final season is set to begin the first week of August in the UK.

This marks Mamet's latest return to the network that made her a household name playing Shoshanna Shapiro on Girls.

She has also starred in two seasons of HBO Max's The Flight Attendant opposite Kaley Cuoco, and most recently appeared in Peacock's Laid.

Beyond television, Mamet has three films on the way: All That She Wants, Artificial and Goodbye Girl.

Industry, created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, was renewed for a fifth season earlier this year ahead of its fourth-season finale, with the creators confirming at the time that it would be the show's last.

Announcing the ending, the pair said they wanted to close out the series on "an unparalleled high," adding: "Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party. We'd like to thank our evangelical fan base, especially those who have watched from day one."

Since debuting with a cast of largely unknown actors, Industry has built a reputation for adding a major name to its ensemble each season, from Jay Duplass in season two through to Harington in season three and Minghella, Shipka, Heaton and Forlani in season four.

No premiere date has yet been announced for the fifth and final season.