Katie Price breaks silence after Lee Andrews' family issue emotional statement

Despite the turmoil surrounding her marriage, Katie still shared a photo of Lee on Facebook

Katie Price has vowed not to comment on her husband Lee Andrews, saying she wants him to respond to certain allegations himself as his family distanced themselves from the 'businessman.'

The glamour model, 48, spoke candidly with her sister Sophie on their podcast, where Sophie branded Lee a 'disrespectful d***head.'

Katie emphasised that she wanted to 'delve deep' into claims surrounding his alleged fraudulent activities.

In her latest podcast clip, Katie said: 'In fact, I'm going to get Ben-the producer of Katie's podcast to interview him and Ben is going to delve in deep and I want to hear everything and it's too much and I don't like people hurting people.

'That's all I'm saying on it, I've not put anything up online, so you've heard it here for the first time.'

Talk turned to the reports that emerged claiming a voice note allegedly sent by Lee to a friend captured him discussing a s** tape that 'might go for a pretty penny.'

It comes after Lee's family turned against him, with his sister Kelly and friends releasing a bombshell statement about his 'incredibly painful' behaviour.

The statement, shared by a friend on behalf of Kelly Andrews, read: 'The Kelly Andrews and I just want to take a moment to speak the truth. Recent information shared has brought forward evidence that has left us both shocked...

'We are the first to admit when we're wrong, and now that there is proof, we feel it's important to acknowledge that. We also want people to understand that this involves Kelly's brother, which makes this incredibly painful for their family...

'The Lee we knew was never like this, which makes it even harder for us, as his sister and as a friend, to get our heads around everything that's come to light.'

Despite the turmoil surrounding her marriage, Katie still shared a photo of Lee on Facebook.