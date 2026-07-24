Cru Eaton fights back against Taylor Frankie Paul's stalking injunction

The legal fight between Taylor Frankie Paul and Cru Eaton is far from over.

Eaton, a close friend of the reality star's ex-partner Dakota Mortensen, is now challenging the civil stalking injunction Paul was granted against him earlier this month, with a further court hearing set to determine whether the order stands.

The dispute began in mid-July, when Paul, star of Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, filed a civil stalking petition against Eaton in Salt Lake County, Utah, after he posted a TikTok video showing her sobbing during an argument with Mortensen.

Paul said in her filing that she had video and photographic evidence to support claims of ongoing stalking and harassment.

A judge sided with her on 15 July, granting a temporary order requiring Eaton to stay away from her and have no contact for three years.

Eaton, who is Mortensen's roommate, had defended posting the clip at the time, writing in a caption that "everyone is so concerned and so focused on what must have been happening before the videos started," and questioning why people assumed Mortensen had started the altercation.

His ex-girlfriend, Julie Theis, publicly took Paul's side following the video's release, saying in an Instagram post that "anyone supporting Cru's behaviour, you do not care about mental health, you do not care about women."

The stalking case is playing out alongside a separate, highly contentious custody dispute between Paul and Mortensen, which has already seen both parties seek protective orders against one another and, more recently, saw Utah's Division of Child and Family Services file its own petition asking a court to determine whether Paul's children have been abused, neglected or are dependent.

A representative for Paul told TMZ at the time that the family's ongoing custody matters had recently been moved to juvenile court, adding that Paul "welcomes the added structure and oversight it provides."

Neither Paul nor Eaton has publicly commented on the latest challenge. A date for the full hearing has not yet been made public.