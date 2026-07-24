BTS takes over N.Y.C. before MetLife Stadium concerts

BTS is turning New York City red.

Fresh off their FIFA World Cup final halftime show, the group is set to celebrate two sold-out shows at MetLife Stadium in August with a citywide takeover stretching from Manhattan to Brooklyn.

BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK runs from 24 July through 3 August, lighting up landmarks including Grand Central Terminal, Rockefeller Center and the Korean Cultural Center in the tour's signature red.

It's the latest in a series of immersive city experiences that have already taken place in Las Vegas, London, Seoul and Busan, extending the concert experience well beyond the shows themselves.

Fans attending the New York takeover can visit two "ARMY Madang" gathering spaces at Grand Central and the Korean Cultural Center, where they'll be able to customise T-shirts, decorate light sticks, watch special screenings and view an exhibition of stage outfits worn by the members.

There's also a BTS-themed bus tour, a digital art experience at Arte Museum New York, a K-pop club night at Marquee, and a stamp rally encouraging fans to visit each pop-up location for a commemorative stamp.

The event has a charitable element too: at Bank of Hope Manhattan, where fans can pick up limited-edition merchandise and pose in themed photo zones, every stamp rally check-in triggers a $1 donation to Hope Delivered, an initiative focused on financial literacy education.

A number of New York eateries, including Van Leeuwen, Black Tap, Tous les Jours, Kim's Kimbap and Liberty Bagels, are also rolling out limited-time ARIRANG-themed menu items.

The New Jersey shows mark the launch of the second U.S. leg of BTS's ARIRANG World Tour, which kicked off in Seoul in April and continues into 2027 with additional stops in Foxborough, Baltimore, Arlington, Chicago and Inglewood.

The tour supports the group's chart-topping album of the same name, their first release in four years following RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook's completion of South Korea's mandatory military service.

ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after its March 20 release and became the most-streamed K-pop album in Spotify history.

The group released the album's second single, NORMAL on July 17.