Matthew McConaughey teases at blood connection to bestie Woody Harrelson

Matthew McConaughey isn't ruling out that his decades-long friendship with Woody Harrelson could be a family matter after all.

The actor marked his Cheers co-star's 65th birthday on Thursday with a knowing Instagram post captioned, "from another mother? Happy birthday brother," alongside an old photo of the pair embracing.

The timing isn't coincidental.

McConaughey and Harrelson are starring in a new Apple TV+ comedy called Brothers, playing fictionalised versions of themselves whose lifelong bond gets upended when they stumble onto a long-buried secret suggesting they might actually be biological siblings.

The eight-episode series premieres 23 September.

According to Variety, the real-life speculation began years ago when McConaughey's mother told Harrelson she'd known his father, hinting at a past connection in West Texas.

McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Harrelson in Midland, towns roughly 279 miles apart.

The pair reportedly pieced together that Harrelson's father may have been on furlough around the time McConaughey's parents were going through their second divorce.

Harrelson's father, Charles Voyde Harrelson, was a convicted contract killer serving a life sentence for the 1979 murder of a judge; Harrelson had little relationship with him growing up after he abandoned the family, though he later reconnected and visited him in prison until his death in 2007.

Neither actor has taken a DNA test to confirm any biological link, and Harrelson has reportedly been hesitant to dig further, wary of unsettling his understanding of the father who actually raised him.

That real-world uncertainty became the inspiration for Brothers, which the pair also executive produce.

Per The Hollywood Reporter's synopsis, the series kicks off when Woody's daughter's wedding falls apart and he brings his family to stay at Matthew's Austin ranch for what's meant to be a healing getaway, until Matthew's mother, Ma Mac (played by Holland Taylor), accidentally reveals the long-buried secret.

As Woody tries to uncover the truth, Matthew is simultaneously wrestling with a very different identity crisis: a possible run for governor of Texas.

The series also stars Natalie Martinez, Brittany Ishibashi, Nolan Almeida, Ella Grace Helton, Noah Carganilla, Highdee Kuan and Oona Yaffe.

The two stars' families have long treated each other as extended kin regardless of any DNA results.

Harrelson has been married to Laura Louie since 2008, with whom he shares three daughters, while McConaughey has been married to Camila Alves since 2012 and has three children of his own.

Speaking on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast in 2023, McConaughey summed up how blurred the families have become, joking, "My kids call him Uncle Woody, his kids call me Uncle Matthew."

He added that relatives on both sides often mix up photos of the two men, mistaking one for the other.