Robert Pattinson compares ‘The Odyssey’ character to Twilight's Jacob

Robert Pattinson is looking at his latest love-triangle role through a familiar lens.

While discussing his portrayal of the villainous role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, the actor joked that the character reminds him of Jacob Black from The Twilight Saga.

On the red carpet at The Odyssey's world premiere in London on Monday, July 6, Suki Waterhouse’ fiancé was asked how much fun it was to play "a character everyone is not rooting for."

"I think they will be rooting for him," he replied with a smile. When the interviewer questioned whether audiences really would, the actor Mickey 17 actor joked, "I keep comparing it to kind of like Jacob in Twilight," prompting laughter from both.

The interviewer then quipped, "There's someone for everyone."

Speaking to MTV UK, The Batman star argued that his much-maligned suitor is simply trying to help Penelope (Anne Hathaway) make up her mind.

"What The Odyssey is about, Penelope just can't make her mind up between the two guys, and I'm just trying to help her make a decision," he explained.

In Nolan's adaptation of the Greek epic, Pattinson portrays Antinous, the most prominent of the suitors seeking to marry Queen Penelope while Odysseus is presumed lost at sea.

Meanwhile, Jacob, portrayed by Taylor Lautner in The Twilight Saga, competed with Edward for Bella Swan's affection, making Pattinson's quip a fitting callback to one of pop culture's most famous love triangles.