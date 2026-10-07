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Kiara Advani announces second pregnancy with husband Sidharth Malhotra

The announcement quickly garnered an outpouring of congratulatory messages for the couple from fans and industry colleagues

By
Web Desk
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Published October 07, 2026

The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani revealed on Wednesday that she and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, are expecting their second child, bringing joy to their growing family.

The Toxic actress, who tied the knot with Sidharth on February 7, 2023, took to Instagram and shared a sweet picture of their daughter, Saraayah's hand holding two baby socks.

“Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude,” she captioned the post, sharing the exciting moment with her followers.

READ MORE: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy in sweet post

While the couple did not disclose a due date or further details, the announcement quickly garnered an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues.

'Congratulations,' Karisma Kapoor wrote, while Karan Johar added: 'Love Love both.'

Mira Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Gauhar Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Neha Dhupia also expressed their excitement and blessings for the couple.

READ MORE: Sidharth Malhotra squashes relationship rumours with Kiara Advani

Sidharth and Kiara remained private about their relationship until their wedding in February 2023, despite dating rumours circulating since 2020.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their baby daughter in July last year.

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