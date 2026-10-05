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'Wakhri', based on Qandeel Baloch's life story, joins South Asian Film Season 2026

Film is part of this year’s season, which will showcase nine films from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh

By
Kehkashan Bukhari
|

Published October 05, 2026

The poster of the film, Wakhri. — Reporter
The poster of the film, Wakhri. — Reporter

Pakistani film Wakhri, inspired by the life of slain social media influencer Qandeel Baloch, has been selected for the South Asian Film Season 2026, organised by a British broadcaster.

The film is part of this year’s season, which will showcase nine films from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, bringing South Asian cinema and filmmakers to international audiences.

Released across Pakistan in 2024, Wakhri follows Noor Malik, a widowed schoolteacher who becomes an overnight social media sensation.

Directed by Iram Parveen Bilal and starring Faryal Gohar in the lead role, the film draws inspiration from the life of Qandeel Baloch, a Pakistani social media influencer who was murdered in the name of honour.

Speaking to Geo Digital about the film’s selection, producer Abid Aziz Merchant said its international screening was a form of validation for the team.

He said Wakhri’s journey through international film festivals, followed by its inclusion in this year’s South Asian Film Season alongside films such as All We Imagine as Light, shows that Pakistani stories can connect with audiences around the world.

According to Merchant, at a challenging time for Pakistani cinema, where filmmakers continue to face several difficulties, Wakhri’s international journey offers a ray of hope for other filmmakers.

The film has previously been showcased at major international film platforms including Locarno, Cannes and Busan. It had its world premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah in December 2023 and went on to feature at several international film festivals in 2024.

The South Asian Film Season aims to introduce audiences around the world to cinema, filmmakers and stories from across South Asia. This year’s line-up includes dramas, thrillers and films exploring themes such as class divides, racial discrimination, political divisions and gender inequality.

Wakhri will be broadcast on the British broadcaster on October 5, followed by an online release.

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