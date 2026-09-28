Mawra Hocane shares birthday glimpses with fans

Mawra Hocane and her husband Ameer Gilani during birthday festivity. — Instagram/@mawrellous

Surrounded by festive adornments, colourful balloons, and a stunning Marvel-themed birthday cake, Mawra Hocane treated fans to a glimpse of her 34th birthday celebrations on social media, leaving them captivated by the heartwarming festivities.

The actor marked the occasion with a late-night celebration with her husband at her home, then took to Instagram to share photos and a video capturing special moments from her birthday celebration with the caption: “Colours and promises…. b’day eve with my love”.

Hocane posed with cake, a large bouquet and colourful balloons. Donning a pink flowing outfit, the actress kept her birthday look simple and elegant.

The posts quickly attracted the attention of fans and fellow actors, triggering a flood of birthday wishes in the comments section.

Her husband, renowned actor Ameer Gilani, dropped a heartwarming message in the comments box, saying: “I’ll love you for a thousand more…happy birthday, my love.”

Celebrities, including Maya Ali, Aiman Khan, Mahira Khan, and others, also poured birthday wishes for the actor.

Mawra and Ameer, who were co-actors in a couple of projects, got married in February 2025 after years of grapevine talk about their relationship.

Having shared the screen in the dramas Neem (2023) and Sabaat (2020), their on-screen chemistry has long fueled speculation that they are more than friends.