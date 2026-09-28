 
Geo News

Mawra Hocane shares birthday glimpses with fans

Celebrities, including Maya Ali, Aiman Khan, Mahira Khan, and others poured birthday wishes for her

By
Web Desk
|

Published September 28, 2026

Mawra Hocane and her husband Ameer Gilani during birthday festivity. — Instagram/@mawrellous
Mawra Hocane and her husband Ameer Gilani during birthday festivity. — Instagram/@mawrellous

Surrounded by festive adornments, colourful balloons, and a stunning Marvel-themed birthday cake, Mawra Hocane treated fans to a glimpse of her 34th birthday celebrations on social media, leaving them captivated by the heartwarming festivities.

The actor marked the occasion with a late-night celebration with her husband at her home, then took to Instagram to share photos and a video capturing special moments from her birthday celebration with the caption: “Colours and promises…. b’day eve with my love”.

Hocane posed with cake, a large bouquet and colourful balloons. Donning a pink flowing outfit, the actress kept her birthday look simple and elegant.

The posts quickly attracted the attention of fans and fellow actors, triggering a flood of birthday wishes in the comments section.

Her husband, renowned actor Ameer Gilani, dropped a heartwarming message in the comments box, saying: “I’ll love you for a thousand more…happy birthday, my love.”

Celebrities, including Maya Ali, Aiman Khan, Mahira Khan, and others, also poured birthday wishes for the actor.

Mawra and Ameer, who were co-actors in a couple of projects, got married in February 2025 after years of grapevine talk about their relationship.

Having shared the screen in the dramas Neem (2023) and Sabaat (2020), their on-screen chemistry has long fueled speculation that they are more than friends.

Make us preferred on Google
'Wakhri', based on Qandeel Baloch's life story, joins South Asian Film Season 2026
'Wakhri', based on Qandeel Baloch's life story, joins South Asian Film Season 2026
'A beautiful soul': Saba Qamar shares lovely encounter with Rakhi Sawant
'A beautiful soul': Saba Qamar shares lovely encounter with Rakhi Sawant
'Hanging by a Wire' selected as Pakistan's first documentary Oscar submission
'Hanging by a Wire' selected as Pakistan's first documentary Oscar submission
WATCH: Atif Aslam hilariously plays stranger to his own name after famous Uber Arena show video
WATCH: Atif Aslam hilariously plays stranger to his own name after famous Uber Arena show
Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sanson Ki Mala Pe' earns praise from Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sanson Ki Mala Pe' earns praise from Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
'Be unapologetically yourself': Hareem Farooq challenges beauty norms
'Be unapologetically yourself': Hareem Farooq challenges beauty norms
'Love & War': Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt entice fans with their on-screen thrill
'Love & War': Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt entice fans with their on-screen thrill
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome another baby girl
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome another baby girl