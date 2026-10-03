Kim Kardashian’s mini bag with huge price tag sparks mixed reactions

Kim Kardashian’s resurfaced video put her tiny fashion piece with a big price tag under the spotlight, raising eyebrows among social media users.

On Friday, October 2, a video of the reality star carrying an ultra-rare miniature Hermès bag began circulating online and its eye-watering value sent netizens into a frenzy.

The footage was originally filmed on May 3, when the Kardashians star left the Broadway production The Fear of 13 in New York City.

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At the time, she was photographed in a pale-yellow vintage Dior dress from John Galliano’s Fall 1997 collection, paired with matching sandals and the tiny silver Hermès accessory.

While the look received fashion coverage that time, the clip has now found a second life after being reposted on social media and this time, the bag is the star.

The SKIMS mogul was carrying the Hermès Kellymorphose Sac Bijou Chaîne, a miniature interpretation of the iconic Kelly designed by Pierre Hardy.

Made from sterling silver, the piece measures only around four inches and weighs approximately 440 grams. The price, meanwhile, has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the resurfaced clip.

A viral repost claimed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s bag was worth more than $200,000, but that figure appears to be exaggerated.

Current secondary-market listings put the the silver sculpture at around $99,950, while a similar example reportedly sold at auction for approximately $115,600.

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That is still an astonishing amount for an accessory small enough to make viewers wonder what could actually fit inside.

And social media users had plenty of jokes.

Some poked fun at the bag's miniature proportions, wondering whether it could hold anything more than a toothpick, while others questioned the logic of spending such a huge amount on something with virtually no practical handbag function.