LAPD releases identities of 2 killed in shooting near CSUN campus

The Los Angeles Police Department has released the identities of the two people who were shot dead in a deadly shooting incident near the campus of California State University, Northridge on Friday night.

The shooting took place at the Artist Lounge, which is located in a strip mall in the 18000 block of Nordhoff Street.

According to the LAPDA officials, the officers were dispatched to a 911 call to the area for a loud part, and when they were looking for the owner, they heard the gunshots.

Now the LAPD have identified the victims as an 18-year-old Black man and the other a 19-year-old Hispanic female. Both of their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

In a press release on Sunday, October 4, the LAPD said that units were dispatched to the University Plaza shopping centre at 11:05 p.m. on Friday, October 2, on reports of a loud party.

“Officers heard several gunshots and conducted a search of the location, finding two victims by officers and paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department; however, both succumbed to their injuries at the scene,” it added.

With two days into the fatal shooting, the police were still looking for the suspect.

However, multiple media reports citing bystanders have said the suspect was a man who aimed at two people but only was able to hit one of his targets.

The LAPD has asked the public to contact the department’s Robbery-Homicide Division’s Valley Bureau Section by calling 818-374-9550 if anyone comes up with any details surrounding the fatal double shooting incident.