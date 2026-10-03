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Apple's HomePad, new HomePod mini, and Apple TV: What's coming

After years of rumours, Apple’s smart home hub arrives October 13

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 03, 2026

Apple’s HomePad, new HomePod mini, and Apple TV: What’s coming
Apple’s HomePad, new HomePod mini, and Apple TV: What’s coming

Apple plans to make its long-delayed push into the smart-home market on October 13, marking a critical product expansion under new CEO John Ternus.

Bloomberg reported that at the centre of the strategy is a smart-home hub code-named J490, featuring a roughly 6-inch square display. 

The device can recognise who is approaching it, provide personalised answers, and serve as a home dashboard for temperature, locks, music, and video calls.

It reportedly runs a new operating system combining iPhone’s Standby mode, Apple Watch widgets, and Apple TV media capabilities, but without its own app store. 

Apple also plans to announce the first update to the HomePod mini since its 2020 debut, along with its first new TV set-top box since 2022. Both devices are expected to receive faster chips supporting Siri AI and improved networking.

The expansion comes as Apple integrates its delayed, revamped Siri AI assistant across its lineup. 

While competitors like Meta and OpenAI push AI-native hardware, Apple is taking the opposite approach, embedding improved AI into familiar form factors.

The October launch may also include an OLED iPad mini and M6 MacBook Pro updates, though Bloomberg didn’t confirm whether Apple will hold a formal event.

Based on past October announcements, the company could announce an event as early as October 5.

The hub’s arrival coincides with the iPhone Duo, Apple’s first folding phone, which opens for pre-order on October 16 and launches on October 23. 

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