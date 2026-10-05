Newlyweds Dove Cameron, Damiano David share photos from Italian wedding

The couple said 'I do' at the historic Town Hall in Montalcino, Tuscany, on Sept. 24, 2026

Dove Cameron and Damiano David are sharing glimpses into the first day of the rest of their lives.

On Monday, October 5 — almost two weeks after they tied the knot — the newlyweds finally shared pictures from their Italian wedding on Instagram.

In the caption to her post, the Disney alum revealed that she married David on the three-year anniversary of their first date.

READ MORE: Dove Cameron marries Damiano David in intimate Italy ceremony

“9.24. 26… 3 years after our first date in new york,” she wrote, adding in Italian, “I will love you forever.”

Meanwhile the Måneskin frontman — who was born and raised in Rome — captioned his own wedding photodump, “The best days of my life. Proud to call you my WIFE.”

The photographs included scenes from the couples’ nuptials at the historic Town Hall in Montalcino, Tuscany, and the celebrations that followed.

Cameron, 30, and David, 27, first sparked dating rumours in September 2023 when she was spotted at a Måneskin concert at Madison Square Garden. After months of public sightings, they finally went red carpet official at Clive Davis’s pre-Grammy gala in February 2024.

The couple announced their engagement earlier this year in January.