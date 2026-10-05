Why Matt Reeves steps away from 'Batman Part II': What we know

Production on “The Batman Part II” has been temporarily halted while director Matt Reeves deals with a personal matter.

The news was confirmed by Warner Bros. and DC Studios on Monday, October 5. A studio spokesperson said in the statement: “Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter. Matt has the full support of DC Studios, and we look forward to continuing the journey soon.”

Filming started in London in June after a winding development process that saw the start date pushed several times while Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin worked on the script. Sources say it is too early to speculate whether the stoppage will affect the film’s February 18, 2028 release date.

Robert Pattinson returns as Bruce Wayne (Batman), joined by new additions Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan, alongside Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, and Jayme Lawson. Reeves’ 2022 “The Batman” grossed $770.3 million worldwide and launched the spinoff series “The Penguin.”

The sequel has already been delayed multiple times, originally planned for October 2025, then October 2026, then October 2027, before landing on February 2028.