'Days of Our Lives' star Robert Kelker-Kelly dies aged 62, cause of death unknown

Robert Kelker-Kelly, who is best known for his role as Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives, has died at age 62.

The St. Peter’s police issued a statement and said the officers responded to his home in St. Peters, Missouri on October 3 at around 8:16 p.m. after receiving reports of an unconscious man who had stopped breathing.

The medical examiner in Missouri in a statement to TMZ confirmed the actor’s death but didn’t provide further details.

The actor had reportedly complained of chest pain shortly before becoming unresponsive, and police said it appeared to be a medical event.

Kelker-Kelly was born on April 18, 1964 in Wichita, Kansas.

He featured on three iconic soap operas of American television throughout his career.

He debuted on TV in 1987 when he landed the role as Sam Fowler on NBC soap Another World.

He went on to appear on the show for three seasons until 1990.

His major break came two years later when he got the established role of Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives, replacing Peter Reckell, who exited the show.

He portrayed Bo Brady opposite to Kristian Alfonso’s Hope Brady and Lisa Rinna’s Billie Reed before Reckell returned to the role in 1995.

The next year, he made a comeback to Another World, starring as professional race car driver Bobby Reno, who later turned out to be Dr Shane Roberts. He continued playing the role until 1998.

He also portrayed Stavros Cassadine on General Hospital in 2001, appearing as guest stars from 2002-14.