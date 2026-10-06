Former 'American Idol' alum Caleb Flynn gets life sentence in wife's murder

Caleb Flynn, a former 'American Idol' contestant, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, Ashley Flynn, on Monday, October 5, 2026.

Before the judge handed down life imprisonment, the former pastor, Flynn, stood in court and maintained his innocence.

During the hearing, which was livestreamed by Court TV, he admitted to lying about“a lot of things.”

“But as I stand here before God, who is my ultimate judge, I am not lying when I say I did not kill my wife,” Flynn said.

The grand jury had convicted Flynn, 40, last week of aggravated murder and other charges in the murder of his wife, Ashley, who was shot twice in their Ohio home on February 16, 2026.

After the shooting, prosecutors said, Flynn staged the murder scene to look like a break-in as if an intruder had killed his wife.

Ashley Flynn was a middle school volleyball coach and substitute teacher in Tipp City, Ohio.

The sentence came after a nine-day trial in which dozens of witnesses were presented by the prosecution, including Flynn’s former mistress Alleigha Botner.

Over 100,000 text messages exchanged between the two revealed some chilling details that provide context for how his former mistress motivated him in the murder of Ashley.

Judge Jeannine N. Pratt ruled Flynn had used his faith to manipulate the lives of others.

He could have split from his wife, she said. Instead of killing her in her own home while their two daughters were sleeping.

“But instead, through your greed, your selfishness, your lust and your cruelty, you chose to take Ashley’s life,” Judge Pratt said.

Flynn’s attorney, L. Patrick Mulligan, has said he plans to appeal the verdict.