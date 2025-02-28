Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy in sweet post

Bollywood stars, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, have announced their pregnancy via sweet social media post.

The couple, who tied the knot on 7 February 2023, took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of tiny woolen socks.

"The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon,” the accompanying caption on their joint post read.

While they did not disclose a due date or further details, the announcement quickly garnered an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues.

“Many many congratulations to you both!!!” Vikrant Massey wrote.

Actors Huma Qureshi and Neha Dhupia also expressed their well-wishes, with fans sharing their excitement and blessings for the couple.

Sidharth and Kiara remained private about their relationship until their wedding in February 2023, despite dating rumors circulating since 2020.

The couple finally tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.