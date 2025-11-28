Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra finally unveil their baby’s name

Bollywood power couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have recently unveiled their baby daughter’s name in a new social media post.

Kiara and Sidharth, who welcomed a baby girl on July 15, turn to Instagram on November 28 and revealed their daughter’s name as well as shared first glimpse of their “princess”.

Interestingly, the post featured the baby girl’s feet covered in white knitted socks and a green backdrop.

In the caption, the couple wrote, “From our prayers, to our arms, our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra.”

Following their post, celebrity friends and fans showered their love in the comment section.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty said, “Beautiful.”

Indian movie-maker Karan Johar mentioned, “My love and blessings always.”

Main Hoon Na director Farah Khan Kunder wrote, “Bless your little angel.”

Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Manish Malhotra and many others reacted with a heart emoji under the post.

Meanwhile, some media reported that Saraiyah or Saraiya comes from the Hebrew word Sarai, which means ‘princess’ or ‘God’s princess.’

It was also the original version of the name ‘Sarah’ according to the Old Testament.

But Sidharth and Kiara gave it a modern twist to the name by changing the spelling to “Saraayah”.