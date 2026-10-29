Ronaldo’s 2008 Ballon d’Or voted best of all time: What makes that season stand out?

Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Ballon d’Or awards, but it is his first that football fans have chosen as the greatest.

The Portuguese forward’s 2008 triumph with Manchester United topped the Ballon d’Or of All Time (BOAT) public poll, ahead of Lionel Messi’s 2012 award. Ronaldo’s 2017 victory completed the top three in results announced on October 28.

The vote brings attention back to a season when Ronaldo helped United win both the Premier League and Champions League, scoring 42 goals across all competitions.

Why does Ronaldo’s 2008 season stand out?

Before his four Ballon d’Or victories at Real Madrid, Ronaldo claimed his first while playing for Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United.

His 2007-08 campaign combined individual scoring records with success in England and Europe. Alongside the league and Champions League titles, he also secured the European Golden Shoe.

Messi’s second-placed entry represented a different achievement: his remarkable 2012 calendar year, during which he scored 91 goals for club and country.

What exactly were fans voting for?

The BOAT poll asked supporters to choose a particular Ballon d’Or-winning campaign, rather than judge a player’s entire career.

Only players who had won the award at least twice were eligible, bringing together 10 names from different generations, including Johan Cruyff, Marco van Basten and Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazário.

Each vote cost €1, and supporters could vote more than once. Consequently, the outcome reflects the ballots cast under that system, rather than a count of individual fans.

France Football also clarified that the initiative carries no physical trophy or additional official Ballon d’Or honour. Ronaldo’s winning entry therefore celebrates his first award; it does not add a sixth to his collection.