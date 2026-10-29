Apple unveils first touchscreen MacBook Pro at ‘Pro and Tell’ event: See full details

Apple capped off a week of product announcements Wednesday with its long-rumoured touchscreen MacBook Pro, marking a major reversal for a company that spent years dismissing the idea.

Introduced at the "Pro and Tell" event in Los Angeles, the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros feature a display called "PROLED XDR", Apple's name for the OLED display technology currently in the iPad Pro.

It delivers a maximum brightness level of 2,000 nits, a contrast ratio of 10,000,000:1, and a refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz. The touch sensor is embedded in the display panel to reduce latency, and macOS translates taps into clicks, allowing most applications to respond instantly.

It is noteworthy that these computers use M5 Pro and M5 Max processors, not M6, and offer a maximum capacity of 128 GB of unified memory and 16 TB of storage. They range from $2,899 for the 14-inch machine to $14,569 for the 16-inch model loaded with everything available. Orders will be accepted from October 28, and the delivery date is November 6.

This is just one among other products revealed this week. First of all, Apple introduced a new iPad mini with the 8.5-inch OLED screen, available starting from $699. Next, Apple introduced a new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 and a new iMac with M6, available starting from $1,999 and $1,499, respectively. Also, the company revealed Apple Creator Studio, which includes AI assistants in Logic Pro and its productivity apps, at $12.99 per month.

It is worth mentioning that this is the second major launch from Apple after John Ternus became CEO on September 1.