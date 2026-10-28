Tommy Robinson faces 10 years in jail for harassing journalists

British far-right activist Tommy Robinson could face up to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of harassing two journalists who were forced to take security measures following threats against them and their families.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Robinson, was found guilty Wednesday on two charges of harassment and fear of violence against freelance journalist Andrew Young and Daily Mail editor Jacob Dirnhuber.

The verdict was given by a 10-to-2 majority after a jury at Southwark Crown Court in London took over 11 hours to reach a decision.

The case dates back to August 2024, when the Daily Mail published a report about Robinson's activities on social media during riots that erupted across Britain following the murder of three girls in Southport.

Robinson, who was holidaying in Cyprus at the time, responded by hiring private investigators to locate the journalists' homes.

He later posted images of their homes and loved ones on X and directly messaged the journalists.

According to evidence presented at trial, during a phone call, Robinson threatened Young that he was coming to get him.

Young was provided with personal protection by the newspaper, while Dirnhuber moved out of his home over fears for his safety.

Robinson denied intending to intimidate the journalists, claiming he wanted the newspaper to remove a photograph of his former wife.

But the defence of the jurors was rejected by the defendant however.

The 43-year-old activist, who earlier expressed gratitude to billionaire Elon Musk for paying his legal defense, said the verdict was "insane.”.

Robinson has been released on bail and will be sentenced on December 16.

Harassment that puts a person at risk of violence is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment in the UK.