Nicole Scherzinger updates fans on leg burn: 'What they don't see'

Nicole Scherzinger has shared a fuller look at the burn she suffered before a recent Pussycat Dolls show, posting backstage photos that contrast her stage-ready glamour with the injury on her leg.

The 48-year-old singer put up an Instagram carousel on Tuesday, captioned "what they don't see…", which alternated between polished shots and close-ups of the burns and blisters.

The injury dates back to 26 September, when boiling water fell on her leg about an hour before the group played the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Read more: Nicole Scherzinger reveals painful burn suffered hour before concert

Scherzinger first revealed it the following day in an Instagram Story, writing that the show must go on and thanking the Düsseldorf crowd for keeping her going.

That snap showed the burn running down her leg, with reports describing it as stretching from around the knee to the ankle.

She did not say how the accident happened, and she went on stage with Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt as planned.

Fans responded warmly to the new post, with one commenter calling her effort incredible.

The incident came in the middle of the PCD Forever tour, which marks 20 years since the group's debut album, PCD.

Scherzinger, Roberts and Wyatt returned as a trio in March, without former members Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta or Melody Thornton.

The group cancelled all but one of its North American dates earlier this year, reportedly because of poor ticket sales, but kept its UK, Irish and European shows.

After Düsseldorf, the trio played Amsterdam, Birmingham and Dublin, with a Glasgow date on 7 October. The tour closes at London's The O2 on 13 October.

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