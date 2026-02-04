Friends of Nicole Scherzinger question Lewis Hamilton's romance with Kim Kardashian

The business mogul has reportedly enjoyed back-to -back dates with her rumoured boyfriend Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian has been making headlines amid rumours of her whirlwind romance with F1 champ Lewis Hamilton.

For the unversed, the business mogul has reportedly enjoyed back-to -back dates, including her fourth one on board Hamilton's £100million private jet in Los Angeles.

Now, friends of Lewis' ex-girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger, 47, are concerned Kim's choice, revealing how he was 'hard to please' during their relationship.

The pair had an on-and-off relationship from 2007 until 2015.

A source close to the Pussycat Dolls singer told The Sun: 'Lewis was the master of blowing hot and cold.

'One minute he would be buying her gifts and saying he loved her, the next he would cause an enormous argument and then ignore her for days.

'There was a real nasty streak. She would often be left in tears after rows with him.

'He seemed to be a lot more interested in hanging out with his 'bros', than with his girlfriend.

After their final breakup, Nicole said at the time: 'I'm devastated that it didn't work out. It was the hardest decision we had to make.'

Kim and Lewis are now both in Paris, staying at the swanky Le Bristol hotel while Kim promotes her new Nike SKIMS range - marking three dates in three days, all in different pricey locations.