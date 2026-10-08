 
Geo News

Sam Wood's disturbing final message before domestic violence arrest

Sam Wood was refused bail and remains in custody

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 08, 2026

Sam Woods disturbing final message before domestic violence arrest

Sam Wood’s final social media post before his arrest is now getting attention after a court heard claims about an alleged attack on his wife, Snezana.

Wood shared the post while he was in Noosa with his family during the school holidays.

He spoke about spending time with his children, enjoying the beach, going fishing and playing games.

He also said the break had helped him feel better after a busy period.

“Sometimes you don't realise how low your battery is until you plug in and recharge and I was almost flat.”

READ MORE: ‘Bridgerton' season 5 finally gets release date with major updates

Wood then told his followers, “But I'm back, baby, and can't wait to see you all more than ever before from Monday.”

His words came just before police arrested him at the family’s holiday apartment.

A court later heard that Snezana was frightened during the alleged incident and thought she might die.

Police said she told them that Wood had choked her, hit her head against the floor and made it hard for her to breathe.

The court, however, also heard that the alleged attack stopped after one of the children called out.

Police said there was another similar incident in Victoria in the past.

Wood has denied hurting or choking his wife. His lawyer said he may use self defence if the case goes to trial.

Wood was refused bail and remains in custody.

Make us preferred on Google
Details inside Joe Rogan's massive deal with Spotify
Details inside Joe Rogan's massive deal with Spotify
Jodie Turner Smith, Joshua Jackson hit with serious lawsuit
Jodie Turner Smith, Joshua Jackson hit with serious lawsuit
Ben Affleck says his and Jennifer Garner's kids come before work
Ben Affleck says his and Jennifer Garner's kids come before work
Halle Balle's daughter says mom is 'strict when necessary' but not abusive
Halle Balle's daughter says mom is 'strict when necessary' but not abusive
Could ‘Elsinore' be Andrew Scott's Oscar breakthrough?
Could ‘Elsinore' be Andrew Scott's Oscar breakthrough?
‘Bridgerton' season 5 finally gets release date with major updates
‘Bridgerton' season 5 finally gets release date with major updates
Olivia Rodrigo calls out internet's obsession with her dating life
Olivia Rodrigo calls out internet's obsession with her dating life
Rihanna gives fans wild hint about unreleased music
Rihanna gives fans wild hint about unreleased music