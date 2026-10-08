Sam Wood's disturbing final message before domestic violence arrest

Sam Wood’s final social media post before his arrest is now getting attention after a court heard claims about an alleged attack on his wife, Snezana.



Wood shared the post while he was in Noosa with his family during the school holidays.

He spoke about spending time with his children, enjoying the beach, going fishing and playing games.

He also said the break had helped him feel better after a busy period.

“Sometimes you don't realise how low your battery is until you plug in and recharge and I was almost flat.”

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Wood then told his followers, “But I'm back, baby, and can't wait to see you all more than ever before from Monday.”

His words came just before police arrested him at the family’s holiday apartment.

A court later heard that Snezana was frightened during the alleged incident and thought she might die.

Police said she told them that Wood had choked her, hit her head against the floor and made it hard for her to breathe.

The court, however, also heard that the alleged attack stopped after one of the children called out.

Police said there was another similar incident in Victoria in the past.

Wood has denied hurting or choking his wife. His lawyer said he may use self defence if the case goes to trial.

Wood was refused bail and remains in custody.