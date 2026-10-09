Pentagon approves public livestream of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan’s execution

The Pentagon has announced it will broadcast the execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan by the firing squad.

The announcement follows Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s comments, who said the execution would be “public” on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

Hasan is convicted of murdering 13 people and wounding 32 others in a shooting at the U.S. military base in 2009.

Hegseth, in an interview with Real Americas’s Voice on Wednesday, October 7, said, “We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it’s public.”

When asked if the convicted murderer Hasan has made any final requests or reached out to the Trump administration, Hegseth responded, “Don’t care. We’ll see him on December 3rd.”

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell earlier said President Trump had given the final nod to the execution of Hasan.

However, it is still unclear when exactly the execution will be broadcast.

Hasan, who was working as an Army psychiatrist and held the rank of major, went into a medical facility where troops were standing in long queues to get immunizations and medical clearance for deployment.

He opened fire with a laser-sighted handgun.

A military jury gave Hasan the death penalty in August 2013, after convicting him of 45 counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The execution is scheduled for December 3, 2026.

The U.S. military hasn’t executed a service member by firing squad since World War II, as the last military execution took place on April 13, 1961, when Army Pvt. John Bennett was executed by hanging.