Rookie QB Daniels enjoys Thursday night victory against Dallas Cowboys

Jalon Daniels, the Buccaneers’ undrafted rookie backup, stunned with his performance, leading the team to a 24-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

Daniels, who replaced injured starter Baker Mayfield for the consecutive second, became the first undrafted rookie starting quarterback in the common draft era (since 1967) to win a game for a team that had yet to win a game.

Daniels, the first quarterback to start in the 2026 season, also became the fourth undrafted rookie to win a primetime game since 2000 and the second to do so on the road.

Daniels reflected on the performance in a post-game interview and said, “I mean, it means everything. Six months ago, if you would’ve told me that my first win would’ve been on a Thursday night, Prime football game, I don’t know what I would’ve told you.”

“So obviously take it all in, like I keep saying, through all the highs and lows, the bads and the goods. So through every single emotion because, at the end of the day, it makes you better and prepares you for any situation that comes down the line,” Daniels mused.

Daniels, who started and played at the University of Kansas for six seasons, finished 19 of 25 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown and added 23 yards on the ground.

Running back Bucky Irving contributed to his success, rushing for a career-high 165 rushing yards and posting a rushing and receiving touchdown.