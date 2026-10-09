ICE agent shoots man in Bronx in first NYC shooting since immigration crackdown began

New York City has witnessed the first shooting incident by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent since the agency's immigration crackdown began.

The ICE agent reportedly opened fire at a man with Dominican Republic roots during a targeted operation in the Bronx on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

The shooting incident took place at around 4 p.m. in the Marble Hill neighbourhood when an ICE agent discharged his weapon at a man’s vehicle, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed in a statement.

The vehicle had a 5-year-old seated in the back seat.

The NYPD officials shifted the wounded man, who sustained injuries to the neck, but his condition is out of danger, while the 5-year-old remains safe.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed an ICE officer “discharged his weapon” during a “targeted enforcement operation... to arrest a criminal illegal alien".

The New York mayor, Zohran Mamdani, while speaking at a news conference Thursday midnight, said it was an “inconscionable and incredibly serious situation".

“Early reports indicate agents surrounded him and a five-year-old child in his car before firing multiple rounds. We believe the child was physically unharmed,” he added.

The DHS said the man, whose identity still remains unknown, was from the Dominican Republic and had a “prior criminal conviction for grand larceny and multiple prior arrests for assault, robbery, possession of drugs, and weapons possession.”

The DHS statement also revealed that he was arrested by police officers in New York in December 2023 and released a few days later.