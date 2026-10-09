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Former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy reportedly shot in Congo ambush: what we know

The incident took place on September 17, resulting in multiple gunshot wounds sustained by Kennedy alongside members of his three-man team in Congo

By
Web Desk
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Published October 09, 2026

Former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy reportedly shot in Congo ambush: what we know
Former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy reportedly shot in Congo ambush: what we know

A former UFC fighter and U.S. Army Green Beret has reportedly been shot in a shooting incident in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The incident took place on September 17, resulting in multiple gunshot wounds sustained by Kennedy alongside members of his three-man team.

According to local media reports, Kennedy was part of a three-man squad that came under fire during an ambush in Congo.

Throughout the ambush, Kennedy who is a decorated U.S. Army sniper, sustained multiple gunshot wounds, among them three shots to the leg.

It took the squad reportedly eight hours to escape the ambush, with Kennedy headed back to the United States, where his condition is said to be stable.

Despite being hit with multiple gunshots, Kennedy escaped, but one of his team members, Lance Corporal Justin Conaglen, a former elite New Zealand Special Air Service (SAS) member, was killed in the ambush, while another unnamed member of the group was reportedly wounded but survived.

It is still unclear why Kennedy and his team were visiting Congo, who they were partnering with, and what led to the reported ambush, as more details continue to emerge.

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