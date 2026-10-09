Taylor Swift fans spot subtle signs of Travis Kelce in 'Patient Zero' video

Taylor Swift starred Dakota Johnson and Collin Farrell in her music video for Patient Zero, but it seems like her husband Travis Kelce also made a subtle appearance.

While the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 37, was not announced as an official part of the project, Swifties spotted him in the behind-the-scenes video which was released later.

The Opalite hitmaker and Kelce were seen in a picture frame in the background in one of the scenes, and many fans also speculated that his cheers were heard during the video filmed backstage.

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Swifties flocked to social media, writing on the viral post, "Omg yes, confirmation he was probably the one yelling woooh during the pool scene," and "Oh shit, it does look like it I wonder if we will get more behind the scenes."

More recognised, "so that was probably his voice cheering in one of the clips," and "i looked at it the other day and i was like damn her outfit and hair is so similar surely it from the vid ahah."

While others gushed, "Aw I'm so glad he was there," and "Omg that's so cuteee," as well as "Ohhhh right........"

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