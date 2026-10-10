Who is Katie Zacharia, Trump’s nominee for White House press secretary?

President Donald Trump has picked Katie Zacharia as the new White House press secretary, replacing Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down in August.

Trump, while announcing her pick on earlier Friday, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, wrote, “She has an unblemished record of support and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning.”

Zacharia's predecessor, Leavitt, who stepped down citing family priorities, was the youngest White House press secretary when she assumed the role at 27 years in January 2025.

Zacharia thanked Trump in a social media post on Friday, October 9, writing, “Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honour of a lifetime.”

“The work ahead is to continue delivering strong results for our Country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this Administration is making every single day," she added.

Zacharia, who has long served on Trump’s campaigns, is a California native who graduated from Pepperdine Caruso Law School in 2011.

She joined GOP politics after working as an intern for the Republican National Committee in 2006, during former President George W. Bush’s administration.

Zacharia has served as senior communications advisor at Trump Media & Technology Group and Truth Social since June, according to her LinkedIn profile. Besides, she has been a regular guest on Fox and Newsmax.

She also worked for a brief period as a senior official at the Department of Homeland Security.

Her portfolio also includes work as a legal adviser for Fix California, a conservative advocacy group established by Trump ally Richard Grenell.

Zacharia’s appointment comes at a time when Trump and the GOP are heading into the critical midterms and there is an increased scrutiny over Trump's relationship with the press.