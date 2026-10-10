Kyle Busch remembered by NASCAR world at emotional Charlotte Motor Speedway tribute

The NASCAR world paid a heartfelt tribute to late racing legend Kyle Busch on Friday, October 9, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Buch’s son Brexton appeared along with the machine that his father once piloted atop the No. 8 Chevrolet.

He waved a checkered flag and then performed the trademark celebration that had become the watch sign every race Busch triumphed, the Busch Bow.

Busch’s better half, Samantha Busch, spoke at the ceremony and reflected on life memories during an emotional 10-minute speech.

“I don’t want to feel like we are putting a period on (his life) today,” Samantha Busch said.

“This is not the end of Kyle’s story. His story continues every time we give a young racer a chance, share something he taught us or share with the next generation what made Rowdy unforgettable,” she added.

The NASCAR legend died suddenly in May from haemorrhagic shock and a body-wide blood clotting disorder after complications from bacterial pneumonia that led to sepsis.

Multiple media reports confirmed that Busch was testing in the Chevrolet racing simulator about two miles from CMS when his body fell flat.

He was shifted to a hospital in Charlotte and later died at age 41.

The racing G.O.A.T. is survived by his two children with his wife, Samantha Busch, Brexton Locke and Lennix Key.