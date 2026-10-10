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Heidi Klum looks back fondly on precious memories as daughter Lou turns 17

Heidi Klum shares her daughter Lou Sulola Samuel with her ex-husband, the musician Seal

By
Areesha Anwer
|

Published October 10, 2026

Heidi Klum looks back fondly on precious memories as daughter Lou turns 17
Heidi Klum looks back fondly on precious memories as daughter Lou turns 17

Heidi Klum’s youngest is officially 17!

On Friday, Oct. 9, the supermodel and Project Runway host, 53, shared a carousel of throwback photos and videos to Instagram to celebrate daughter Lou Samuel turning 17. Klum shares Lou, as well as her three other children, with her ex Seal.

Klum kicked off her post with a photo of her lying next to baby Lou, before sharing a video of her son Henry greeting his newborn baby sister. She also shared several family snaps featuring all four of her kids, including one featuring them dressed up for Halloween, the model’s favorite holiday.

Her carousel concluded with a young Lou channeling her mom as she strutted down an imaginary runway while wearing a glittery dress. Lou kept her best model face on as her mom and others cheered in the background.


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