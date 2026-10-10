Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s latest outing goes viral as fans spot rare detail

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s latest outing has fans talking as they spot a rare fashion detail in the pop star’s look.

Ringing into the weekend hand-in-hand, the couple were photographed leaving The Old Rose restaurant inside The Jane Hotel after dinner on Friday night, October 9.

Several videos captured them making their way up the steps and towards a waiting vehicle.

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Locking their hands, they appeared relaxed as they made their exit. However, fans were quick to notice something unusual about the 14-time Grammy winner’s footwear.

The Opalite songstress appeared to be wearing flat shoes, prompting one fan to share a particularly enthusiastic reaction.

“Seeing Tay out in flat shoes is a revelation to me, such a rare sighting in the recent years,” the admirer remarked, capturing the surprise among those accustomed to seeing the singer in more elevated footwear.

Moreover, for the dinner date, the Patient Zero hitmaker appeared to wear an olive-green, ribbed, long-sleeved crop top paired with medium-brown trousers.

She completed the look with a small, structured black handbag, carrying it in her free hand as she walked alongside Kelce, 37.

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The Kansas City Chief complemented his wife’s relaxed look in a light beige or cream short-sleeved polo shirt paired with dark-brown trousers.