Vogue Williams accuses Pete Davidson of hypocrisy over Kim Kardashian relationship

Vogue took a swipe at Pete's high-profile dating history including Kim Kardashian

Vogue Williams has accused Pete Davidson of misogyny following his bad remarks about young women.

The Irish presenter, 41, criticised the former Saturday Night Live star,32, branding him 'bitter and jealous' after he took a jibe at female influencers who earn money by posting videos of their daily routines online.

Vogue, who documents her life in weekly YouTube vlogs, also accused Pete of hypocrisy for attacking influencers despite his having previously dated reality TV billionaire Kim Kardashian, 45.

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Speaking this week on her My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, Vogue said: 'They're entertaining people, Peter. I love the get-ready-with-me videos or re-stock my pantries. I'd be very sad without those videos.

'It kind of annoys me, obviously, because I dabble in a little bit of the content creation myself. And I just think people just s*** on it without even knowing anything about it.

'As well, he was going out with the biggest influencer in the entire world, Kim Kardashian, and he's just slagging everybody off.'

Vogue, who has four children with her husband, former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, 38, then took a swipe at Pete's high-profile dating history.

As well as Kim Kardashian, his ex-girlfriends include Ariana Grande, Emily Ratajkowski and Phoebe Dynevor. Vogue declared: 'He's a bit of a star effer.'

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