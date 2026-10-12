Mike Evans reveals what led to viral Trevon Diggs face shove: 'I was like, who are you?'

Mike Evans has finally broken his silence over the controversy that erupted after Sunday's game when he apparently provoked Seattle Seahawks defender.

It led to a viral moment during San Francisco’s win that Trevon Diggs can arguably take as disrespectful.

The 33-year-old WR Evans, who is a No. 7 pick of the 2024 NFL draft, coming off an injury, scored seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown to push the unbeaten Niners to a resounding 32-29 win.

After the game ended, Diggs, a former All-Pro cornerback, walked behind Evans, apparently trash-talking in the 49ers receiver’s ear.

Evans turned around, grabbed Diggs by the shoulders, and looked at the back of his jersey as if to check the name on it.

The audio caught on the on-field mic, suggesting Evans was saying, “I don’t know who you are.”

After that, what followed is now making rounds on the internet.

He pushed Evans quickly in the facemask, however, that moment was largely ignored by officials.

Evans explained the viral confrontation in a post-game talk with reporters, saying, “I was blocking him to the whistle and then he said something like ‘I’m doing extra’ or something like that.

"And I don’t know that was him at first because I played against him a few times and we always been cool. He was a good player.”

“Who to tell sometimes. And we were talking trash, and I think I like pushed him and then I was like, ‘Who are you?’

"I looked to make sure, 'Oh, it's f***ing Diggs.' And then he, like, mushed me. It should have been a penalty. It is what it is," he continued.

The Niners rallied to beat Seattle 32-29, improving to 5-0 and seizing the NFC West lead from the 3-2 Seahawks.