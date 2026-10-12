‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 4 not coming soon? Here’s the anime to watch instead

With Jujutsu Kaisen fans awaiting news about the anime’s fourth season, a new dark fantasy series is offering a compelling alternative.

Clevatess, adapted by Lay-duce from Yūji Iwahara’s LINE Manga series, has already released two full seasons on Crunchyroll since its summer 2025 debut, and it’s drawing comparisons to Jujutsu Kaisen for good reason.

Set in the desolate world of Edthea, Clevatess revolves around the lives of four powerful lords of "Dark Beasts" that decide the destiny of mankind.

Following the murder of twelve heroes who tried to kill the Clevatess using magical weapons known as Regalia, the monster decides to destroy the kingdom of Hiden and kills everyone except a newborn named Luna, whom he raises as a test of mankind's worthiness for survival.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans can easily relate to the two series due to the similarities in the supernatural powers, fight scenes, and the school-like setting that is introduced in the second season of Clevatess called "Solsein Academy."

The complex relationship of Clevatess' human form, Klen, with his resurrected opponent, Alicia, is an interesting reversal of the parasitic relationship shared by Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna.

Another similarity between the series and Jujutsu Kaisen can be observed in the voice actor, Yuichi Nakamura, who has voiced both Clevatess and Satoru Gojo. Clevatess offers visceral action, body horror, and great sound design, making even the bone-crushing blows feel realistic.

With no confirmation of a third season to this day, while Jujutsu Kaisen fans wait for an official announcement to happen at Jump Festa 2027 in December, Clevatess gives an ideal dark fantasy binge-watch for now. Both series exist in different subgenres quite peacefully, but for those interested in supernatural battles and intricate character relations, Clevatess is a must-watch.