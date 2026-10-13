Christa Pike's botched execution: newly released 911 calls reveal prison chaos

Christa Pike’s botched execution two weeks ago has drawn global criticism over how Tennessee correction officials administered her two lethal injections, prompting the governor to halt all executions for the rest of 2026.

The emergency response for Chista Pike’s failed execution was delayed due to confusion between first responders and Tennessee prison staff, according to a new 911 call recording.

Minutes passed as officials and responders tried to reach a decision whether a request for an emergency held in the chamber was legitimate.

The first call was received at 8:40 p.m., more than a half hour before prison officials confirmed it was indeed a medical emergency.

“Per supervisors here… we have been informed it is a false call,” one anonymous person says at 9:03 p.m.

“There is no medical assistance needed at Riverbend Prison.”

While four minutes later, an emergency responder said, “Somebody is outside the gate at the prison telling us that it’s real and demanding us to go in.

They say they are some sort of state official. I need somebody to get out to the gate and talk to those people.”

It wasn’t until 9:11 p.m. that prison officials affirmed the call for help was legitimate, the records show, per The Independent.

Pike, 50, survived two doses of pentobarbital as Tennessee officials tried to execute her by administering lethal injection on September 30.

She was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of classmate Colleen Slemmer.

She is now moved back to the Deborah K. Johnson Rehabilitation Centre, a women’s prison where she spent the last 30 years of her life.