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Hailee Steinfeld's viral cheer steals spotlight after Josh Allen clutch play

Tyler Bass’s 45-yard field goal in overtime lifted the Bills to a 37-34 victory over the Rams

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Web Desk
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Published October 13, 2026

Hailee Steinfelds viral cheer steals spotlight after Josh Allen clutch play
Hailee Steinfeld's viral cheer steals spotlight after Josh Allen clutch play

The Buffalo Bills took on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

It was a shootout between two teams with Super Bowl expectations, highlighting the league’s last two MVPs, Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen.

The game also witnessed both players’ better halves in attendance at SoFi Stadium.

While Stafford and Allen battled late in the fourth quarter, both Kelly Stafford and Hailee Steinfeld were prominent features.

For Steinfeld, it may have been the first time she’d ever been shown during a Bills game.

The viral moment came during the Bills’ final drive, when Josh Allen took off running and gained 21 yards on second-and-17.

After the game, ESPN cameras panned to Steinfeld in a suite, spotted cheering, pointing, hopping and cheering.

It was the first time that NFL fans spotted her at a game and that was enough to send the internet into a frenzy.

Steinfeld shouted, “Go, Josh! Let’s go, Josh!”

Well, for the second time, when ESPN’s cameras panned to Steinfeld during overtime, she was out of sight and might have been keeping a low profile.

While Taylor Swift is spotted in a suite at nearly every Chiefs game, Steinfeld has kept a low profile despite starring in famous movies for the last two decades.

Allen and Steinfeld married in May 2025 in Santa Barbara, California, and welcomed their first child earlier this year.

Tyler Bass’s 45-yard field goal in overtime lifted the Bills to a 37-34 victory over the Rams.

The Buffalo Rams fell to 2-3 on the season and Buffalo improved to 4-1.

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