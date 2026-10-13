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Oakland police nab suspect in fatal shooting of reality TV star MacKayla 'Kash' Paige

Mackayla Paige, known to fans as Kash, was killed near 14th and Harrospn Streets just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2026

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Published October 13, 2026

Oakland police nab suspect in fatal shooting of reality TV star MacKayla Kash Paige
Oakland police nab suspect in fatal shooting of reality TV star MacKayla 'Kash' Paige

Oakland police have arrested the suspect involved in the fatal shooting incident of Richmond reality TV star McKayla Paige, aka Kash.

The 29-year-old reality television star was shot and killed early Sunday morning in downtown Oakland.

Mackayla Paige, known to fans as Kash, was murdered near 14th and Harrospn Streets just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

Oakland deputies responded to the reports of a shooting incident and discovered a Richmond woman dead who reportedly suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The officers attempted lifesaving measures before she was taken to a hospital, where she was announced dead.

A day after the murder, Oakland police have arrested the suspect in connection with the shooting but didn’t disclose her identity.

The streaming network Now That’s TV paid tribute to Paige on Real West Coast Baddies, a digital reality series with a storyline that focuses on social media stars and physical altercations.

"Though her time with us was far too short, her memory will live on," the network shared in a post on Instagram, adding, "Rest peacefully, Kasg. Forever a part of the Now That's TV family."

Oakland police have urged the public to come forward if anyone has any information regarding Sunday’s shooting to reach out to their homicide section at 510-238-3821 or their tip line at 510-238-7950.

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