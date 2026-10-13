Jason Kelce’s ESPN producer says they’re trying to stop him from saying ‘we’

Jason Kelce is now on his ESPN producer's radar after the flub controversy, and the producer says they're trying to stop him from saying 'we' in the broadcast booth.

The former Philadelphia centre has been in the spotlight this season for his use of the word “we” when pointing to his old team.

It’s a habit that Kelce’s ESPN colleague, Pat McAfee, subtly pointed out during a Monday Night Football game between the Eagles and Chicago Bears.

Kelece has made use of the pronoun repeatedly during his halftime analysis, something he apologised for after McAfee highlighted it.

Now Kelce’s ESPN producer, Jeff Dufine, who is all geared up to fix it, has weighed in.

“We’ve tried to get the ‘we’ out of him,” Dufine told The Philadelphia Inquirer ahead of the Eagles’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Before the NFL’s first international game in London in Week 4, Kelce had never appeared in a full game in the broadcast booth.

Kelce joined the network after he hung up his cleavets in 2024, making appearances as an analyst on Monday Night Countdown after he inked a three-year contract at a whopping $24 million in 2024.

But it wasn’t until the 2026 season that the network provided Kelce with an opportunity in the broadcast booth after he agreed to an international game package on NFL network.