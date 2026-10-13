Gianni Infantino received $1.7m ‘second salary’ from World Cup company: Is he in trouble?

FIFA president Gianni Infantino received an additional $1.7 million payment from a company involved in organising the 2026 World Cup, but the amount was not included in FIFA’s own annual report.

The payment was uncovered in the U.S. tax filings submitted by the company behind the arrangements for the tournament in the United States, FWC2026 US Inc.

The filing states Infantino was paid the funds in 2024 in addition to his salary and benefits from FIFA.

His salary totalled 4.274 million Swiss francs (approximately $5 million) a year, according to FIFA's annual report, but no mention was made of the World Cup top.

Former FIFA governance official Miguel Maduro stated the payment should have been declared and called for an independent investigation in to the issue.

The football governing body has rejected accusations of anything illegal in this matter.

The organisation said Infantino’s salary and benefits are decided by an independent compensation subcommittee and that the payment made in the US was properly reported to American tax authorities.

The inquiries are now centered on why FIFA has not put it in its own public reporting, particularly since its rules stipulate that the compensation of senior officials be made public.

Infantino has been criticized on numerous occasions for governance and transparency problems in his tenure as president of FIFA.

The latest revelation comes as he's getting ready for another stint as head of world football, ahead of the next presidential election in 2027.